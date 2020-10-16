Hunt has plan if Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal fails

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has explained his strategy for success in the 2020/2021 season even if the club fail to overturn a transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Chiefs are banned from signing players for two transfer windows related to the signing of the Madagascan player Dax in 2018‚ complicating new coach Hunt’s first of three years at his first big three club.

Hunt said he had a squad who showed last season they were capable of challenging for the DStv Premiership.

They had finished runners-up in a dramatic twist on the final day having led for almost the entire campaign.

He said that disappointment could be turned into motivation‚ because the players had a lot to prove.

Four-time PSL winner Hunt‚ who replaces Ernst Middendorp after Chiefs decided not to continue with last season’s coach‚ also pointed to the club’s promising academy products.