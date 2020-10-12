Mamelodi Sundowns “senior coach” Steve Komphela has paid a glowing tribute to Mato Madlala‚ his former employer at Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Komphela announced his arrival at Chloorkop with a statement he issued himself on Monday morning and said that discussions with Madlala over the approach from Sundowns were difficult to arrive at a consensus.

The 53-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs coach was astounded by with the “fertile environment” he saw at his new home on his first day at Chloorkop but reserved special praise for the Golden Arrows owner.

“In as much as I’m talking in the present‚ I need to slightly go back and look to the past.

“I think I must sincerely and genuinely thank uSis Mato‚ my chairlady at Golden Arrows. She has been more than a boss for me‚” said Komphela.

“She has been great and I must say it that ‘sis Mato‚ thank you so much as well for the opportunity and also for the difficult conversations we had before I could join Mamelodi Sundowns.'

“One thing she must know is that she will forever remain a deep mark in my heart.

“I remain indebted to her. But also I am excited to Mamelodi Sundowns and looking forward to meeting the yellow nation.”

Komphela could not hide his anxiety to meet and engage with the Sundowns supporters.

The yellow nation will get to see their new coach taking his place on the bench alongside joint-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena when Sundowns welcome Bloemfontein Celtic in Atteridgeville for the MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday (6pm).

Mngqithi was given the honour of having the final say on contentious issues between the coaches when club boss Patrice Matsepe made the appointments and Komphela’s roles and responsibilities remain unclear in the greater scheme of things.

“The passionate supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ we all know how they look‚ setting a trend of how they respect the club‚ how they love the club and how they push the club and how they accept defeat in moments when nobody else could‚” said Komphela of the Sundowns supporters.

“We appreciate being here.

"There is a great learning experience from me and also there is also an opportunity for them to learn a little bit of who I am because we know each other from afar and now that we are in the same camp‚ there is a lot that is going to be discovered and realigned.

"It is a great opportunity.”

Komphela concluded his first interview as a Sundowns coach by thanking club president Motsepe for the opportunity.

He said the club needs to repay the huge investment the billionaire mining tycoon has pumped into the club.

“I think President Motsepe and his board‚ the decisions they take are huge and the support they give to the club is huge.

“So the only way to repay such faith is‚ just keep on being dedicated and focus on your job and try to do the best you can in your capabilities.

“So we appreciate their support to be a part of Mamelodi Sundowns in her growth.”