Rebel EP rugby executive members face grilling
Members vacate seats at top table in apparent show of support for suspended George Malgas
Sparks will fly when rebel EP Rugby Union members are asked to explain why they snubbed and did not sit alongside newly crowned president Gerald Antonie at a fiery adjourned annual meeting in March.
The grilling of dissident members will take place when EP Rugby hold an executive meeting on Saturday where members will prepare for the union’s adjourned annual meeting on April 20...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.