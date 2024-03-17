Bobbies lay down law against Oostelikes
East London Police’s crushing victory sets up another mouthwatering final against Kruisfontein United
East London Police laid down the law emphatically when they marched into the Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby final with a runaway 37-11 win over outsiders Despatch Oostelikes on Saturday.
The Bobbies are now on track for a second consecutive title after they beat Kruisfontein United in a thrilling Super 14 final in Humansdorp in 2023...
