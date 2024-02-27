Lions cannot afford to be complacent against bottom-placed Sharks

The Lions have no business being complacent against the bottom-placed Sharks in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

In fact, the Lions, who beat the Sharks in their earlier clash in Durban, have much to remedy in the wake of four straight defeats, reminded assistant coach Barend Pieterse.

“If we had beaten the Bulls in both those games then there might have been room for complacency but given where we are in the season, we can't be complacent. I don't believe we are. We've had two very good training days this week and three last week.”

He said the Lions have gone through a period of introspection. “We looked at the errors and what went wrong but also what worked. There were also some good things that emerged from those games,” said Pieterse, careful not to dispose of baby with bath water.

The point is perhaps further underlined by his view that the Sharks are on an upward curve. They were flat at the start against the Stormers but gradually sunk their teeth into their opponents in an honourable defeat.