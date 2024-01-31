Gardens aiming to make EP proud
Grand Challenge champs determined to keep up winning momentum in Saldanha Super 8 and Gold Cup tournaments
EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby champions Gardens are planning to keep EP’s flag flying high when they take part in the Saldanha Super 8 Easter club rugby tournament and the Gold Cup in 2024.
The Kariega club started the season on a winning note when they pipped Grand Challenge rivals Kirkwood 12-10 in a warm-up two weeks ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.