×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP rugby executive members plotting palace revolution

Plans being put in place to remove acting president George Malgas, says insider

Premium
09 November 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

Disgruntled EP Rugby Union executive members are plotting a palace revolution that could result in George Malgas being removed as acting president when an urgent EP executive committee meeting is held on Saturday.

Insiders say opposing views on how EP’s constitution, under the section “vacancy in the executive committee” is interpreted will take centre stage at what is expected to be a stormy meeting...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...

Latest