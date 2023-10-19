Bulls decide two heads better than one in URC
Coetzee and Nortje will head the leadership team in upcoming championship
The Bulls have decided two heads will be better than one in leadership roles when they kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign against Scarlets at Loftus on Saturday.
Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortje as co-captains to lead his team’s charge for glory in what will be a punishing schedule of European matches...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.