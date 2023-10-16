Whether you are a sport fanatic or not, the news that the Springboks progressed to the Rugby World Cup semifinals for the third time in a row is exciting.
The defending champions beat the hosts 29-28 at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday .
Socials were abuzz with celebrities expressing their pride and joy as the national team made us proud.
"No team has had a more difficult path through the stages than the Springboks. We played Ireland, ranked number 1. We played Scotland, ranked number 5. Now we just beat the number 2 ranked side in the world. We deserve this win. Well done Boks. So proud and humbled. Well played France," wrote Khaya Dlanga
"The Springboks won it in Eben’s sin bin: Didn’t concede a point. He returns and scores a try - a conversion," wrote seasoned actor Dumisani Mbebe.
Commenting on their victory, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said it was a hard a game.
"We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and I want to say well done to them for what they've achieved and how hard they worked, and also to the supporters of France. It has been an amazing tournament and they can be proud of this team. Hard luck on the game but they can be proud of what they've done."
Scorers
France (28) — Tries: Cyril Baille (2), Peato Mauvaka. Conversions: Thomas Ramos (3). Penalty: Ramos (2).
South Africa (29) Tries: Kurt Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2), Handré Pollard. Penalty: Pollard.
For a more in-depth read about the game if you missed it click here
Champions of the world — Mzansi celebs celebrate Boks vs France victory
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo
Whether you are a sport fanatic or not, the news that the Springboks progressed to the Rugby World Cup semifinals for the third time in a row is exciting.
The defending champions beat the hosts 29-28 at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday .
Socials were abuzz with celebrities expressing their pride and joy as the national team made us proud.
"No team has had a more difficult path through the stages than the Springboks. We played Ireland, ranked number 1. We played Scotland, ranked number 5. Now we just beat the number 2 ranked side in the world. We deserve this win. Well done Boks. So proud and humbled. Well played France," wrote Khaya Dlanga
"The Springboks won it in Eben’s sin bin: Didn’t concede a point. He returns and scores a try - a conversion," wrote seasoned actor Dumisani Mbebe.
Commenting on their victory, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said it was a hard a game.
"We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and I want to say well done to them for what they've achieved and how hard they worked, and also to the supporters of France. It has been an amazing tournament and they can be proud of this team. Hard luck on the game but they can be proud of what they've done."
Scorers
France (28) — Tries: Cyril Baille (2), Peato Mauvaka. Conversions: Thomas Ramos (3). Penalty: Ramos (2).
South Africa (29) Tries: Kurt Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2), Handré Pollard. Penalty: Pollard.
For a more in-depth read about the game if you missed it click here
Image: Twitter/ X / Boity Thulo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Rugby