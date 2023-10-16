×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Students and community allegedly kill man suspected of stealing cellphone

16 October 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Police are looking for suspects after a man accused of stealing a cellphone was attacked and killed. Stock photo.
Police are looking for suspects after a man accused of stealing a cellphone was attacked and killed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police are searching for suspects after a man accused of stealing a student’s cellphone was killed in what is believed to be a mob justice incident.  

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police launched a search after a 25-year-old man was found dead in Polokwane on Saturday.  

“After being called to the scene, police discovered a man who had been badly assaulted in what they thought to be an act of mob justice.  

“It is alleged a group of students and community members chased three men and cornered one. Two managed to escape. They assaulted him and left him with serious injuries, and he succumbed to his injuries,” Ledwaba said.  

He said unconfirmed reports suggested the victim was accused of stealing a cellphone from one of the students. 

“A murder case has been opened. 

Anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspect(s) should contact the investigating officer Sgt Ringani Rise on 072 170 6535, the Crime Stop number 0860 010111, the nearest police station, or by sharing information on the MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest