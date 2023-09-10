Appalling access, crushes, queues mar England-Argentina World Cup clash

Fans attending Saturday evening's clash between Argentina and England were made to wait an interminable time before they could enter the ground through limited access points, with reports of crushes and huge queues.

The stadium eventually filled to its 63,000 capacity but many fans were left with a bad taste in the mouth by the prematch wait and that some beer vendors ran dry.

World Rugby said in a statement they are aware of the issue and are now on the ball.

It suggested fans were able to take their seats but that were perhaps swept up by the experience.

“We are aware of delays experienced by fans entering Stade de Marseille for the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool D match between England and Argentina this evening,” the ruling body said.

“While fans were able to take their seats, fan experience is paramount, and we are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue.”