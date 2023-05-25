Row brewing after Elephants pull out of Rhinos showdown
EP administrators take issue with SA Rugby decision to make log points count
Premium
By George Byron - 25 May 2023
A major row is brewing in SA Rugby after EP’s Elephants made a last-minute decision not to fulfil their Mzansi Challenge fixture against the American-Mexican San Clemente Rhinos in Stellenbosch on Saturday.
Insiders said EP made the call, which could cost them a place in the playoffs, after SA Rugby made an about-turn and decided log points would be awarded for games against the Rhinos...
