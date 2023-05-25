A 64-year-old woman was hacked with a panga by robbers in her Kabega Park home early on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at about 3.30am.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two armed men had robbed the woman of five cellphones, two rings and a laptop.
“The house was unlocked ... they threatened and assaulted her on the head with a panga,” she said.
“They left through the front door. There was no load-shedding in the area at the time.”
Naidu said before the robbers attacked the woman, they had robbed a man in the flat behind her home.
“[He] was watching television in his flat behind the main house when he noticed shadows and voices outside his window.
“He went outside and saw two men wearing balaclavas and white gloves.”
Naidu said one man had pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded cash and cellphones.
“The men pushed the complainant back into his room and tied his hands with a [charging cable],” she said.
“They took a TV set and his cellphone.
“The man managed to free himself and jump over the wall to get assistance from his neighbour.”
Woman, 64, attacked with panga during Kabega Park robbery
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
