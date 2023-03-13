×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Progress build momentum ahead of Super 14 quarterfinals

Kruisfontein show they are a force to be reckoned with

Premium
13 March 2023
George Byron
None

Champions Progress advanced to the knockout stage of the EC Super 14 club rugby tournament with momentum on their side, after they beat a spirited Park side 22-8 in a hard-fought clash on Saturday.

The final score flattered Progress because it was only thanks to two late tries that the winning margin ballooned in the Kariega team's favour...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read