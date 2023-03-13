Buck doubles up at SA Open Water Champs

Connor Buck emerged as the dominant force at the SA Open Water Championships at Marina Martinique near Jeffreys Bay over the weekend.
There was double delight for the Durban swimmer as he claimed victory in both the men’s 5km and 10km races, the events in which World Championships qualification was up for grabs.
It was particularly satisfying for the 20-year-old after just missing out on both titles in 2022 and having to settle for second place.
This time round he made sure he was just in front when he and Perth-based Byron Kimber engaged in a thrilling sprint for the finish in the 10km race.
Buck took the victory in 1 hour 59:22.59 with Kimber second in 1:59:23.34.
The consolation for Kimber is that the top two swimmers qualify for selection to the World Championships this July in Budapest.
Buck was back on top in the men’s 5km race on Sunday, this time beating Matthew Caldwell to the title in 57:23.70.
Caldwell was well back in second in 57:49.67.
“I’m super-excited. Obviously, last year I was just beaten in both races so to claim first place this time for both, I’m super-happy,” Buck said.
“It’s the first time I’ve got an overall title at open water nationals and I’ve been wanting it for a long time.”
He will head to the US after the World Championships to begin his actuarial science degree at Princeton University.
After his second place in the 10km and third place in the 5km, Kimber was pleased with his performance, having travelled from Australia to compete in the championships.
“I’m super-stoked with the overall performance.
“The races were tough but I’m stoked to have qualified for the worlds in the 10km.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t quite make it in the 5km, those boys were super-quick.
“But I’m really happy with my races and I can’t wait to come back next year.”
Meanwhile, it was 17-year-old Caldwell who also excelled in the junior races, taking victory in the 3km (34:43.68) and 7.5km (1:31:25.00).
“It’s been a good racing weekend.
“First in the 3km, first in the 7.5 and second in the 5k, so I’m very happy with that,” he said.
In the women’s races, another 17-year-old, Callan Lotter, outgunned her more experienced rivals to take the title in the 10km race.
The Tuks swimmers edged in front of Tory Earle to win in 2 hours 08:54.01 with Earle second in 2:08:55.23.
Defending champion Amica de Jager came in third in 2:09:01.50.
“I had a really good race.
“I just tried to stay in the front group for most of the time and then see what I could do at the end of the race,” Lotter said.
She said swimming with the likes of De Jager and two-time Olympian Michelle Weber (who eventually finished 10th) made all the difference.
“It was really nice swimming with them because they helped me go faster and keep the right pace throughout the race.”
Lotter also secured the win in the 7.5km junior race in 1:35:49.52, which formed part of the 10km.
The 5km race saw victory going the way of US-based Kate Beavon, who took the title in a time of 1 hour 02:13.87.
De Jager made up for the disappointment of just missing out on qualification in the 10km by finishing second and securing a spot at the World Championships in the shorter event.
Her time was 1:02:14.28.
Beavon said: “I’m very happy with my performance.
“I didn’t expect to win it as it’s only my third 5km and I knew the competition was going to be extremely tough, so I’m really happy with it and how everyone else performed.”
An ecstatic De Jager said: “I’m so, so happy with that.
“It was absolutely incredible. It was such a great race.
“There’s a group of such strong competitors in the ladies [field] and it’s so incredible to race with them.
“I absolutely loved it.
“I just gave it my all and I definitely played a bit more strategy [in the 5km]. It was great.”
Leigh McMorran, meanwhile, took top honours in the women’s 3km race, winning in a time of 38:54.70.
For many of the swimmers, focus now shifts to the pool and the SA National Championships which take place in Gqeberha on April 12-16. — Swimming SA
Buck doubles up at SA Open Water Champs
Lotter stuns women’s field at World Championships qualification event at Marina Martinique
Image: SUPPLIED
