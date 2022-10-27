×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

URC hoping to find slot to replay Sharks, Lions matches

Premium
27 October 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

There is a possibility the Lions and Sharks will be awarded vital log points if a suitable slot for their postponed United Rugby Championship matches cannot be found.

Last week the Sharks versus Ulster match in Durban and the Lions against Glasgow Warriors clash in Johannesburg were postponed after the overseas teams were struck down by gastroenteritis...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read