URC hoping to find slot to replay Sharks, Lions matches
There is a possibility the Lions and Sharks will be awarded vital log points if a suitable slot for their postponed United Rugby Championship matches cannot be found.
Last week the Sharks versus Ulster match in Durban and the Lions against Glasgow Warriors clash in Johannesburg were postponed after the overseas teams were struck down by gastroenteritis...
URC hoping to find slot to replay Sharks, Lions matches
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
There is a possibility the Lions and Sharks will be awarded vital log points if a suitable slot for their postponed United Rugby Championship matches cannot be found.
Last week the Sharks versus Ulster match in Durban and the Lions against Glasgow Warriors clash in Johannesburg were postponed after the overseas teams were struck down by gastroenteritis...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer