Scorers
SA (10) 23
New Zealand (15) 35
SA
Tries: Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi
Conversions: Handré Pollard (2)
Penalties: Handré Pollard (3)
New Zealand
Tries: Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei’aho, David Havili, Scott Barrett
Conversion: Richie Mo’unga (3)
Penalties: Richie Mo’unga (3)
All Blacks roar back to winning ways with assured performance against slugging Boks
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
New Zealand have stopped the bleeding.
After three successive losses, the All Blacks finally returned to winning ways with a convincing 35-23 Rugby Championship win over the Springboks in front of more than 61,000 fans at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
They came into this match with coach Ian Forster under tremendous pressure but they responded with a solid performance that denied the Boks an opportunity to register back-to-back wins over their rivals.
This win means the tournament remains wide open and the Springboks have all to do in their remaining matches against Australia and Argentina if they are to be crowned champions.
It was a performance where New Zealand's senior players Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Sam Cane, Sam Whitelock and Richie Mo’ounga turned up to relieve pressure on their beleaguered coach.
For the Boks, the likes of Lukhanyo Am, Eben Etzebeth, Handré Pollard, Duane Vermeulen, on his return, and Pieter-Steph du Toit once again impressed, albeit for a losing cause.
It was another solid performance with the boot by Pollard who ended his shift with 13 points from two conversions and three penalties.
The Boks now turn their attention to their trip to Australia where they have back-to-back clashes against the Wallabies Down Under as this competition continues to gain momentum.
The Boks lacked intensity in the first half in which the All Blacks scored two tries through Sam Cane and Samisoni Taukei’aho but they returned from the break with more purpose.
