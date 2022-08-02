Boks expect thriller against All Blacks, says le Roux
SA expect tough encounter at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday
Rugby fans can expect a nerve-jangling thriller that goes down to the wire when the Springboks face the All Blacks on Saturday, SA back Willie le Roux says.
Recent games between these old foes have left fans on the edge of their seats and the opening Rugby Championship game in Mbombela promises to deliver more thrilling action...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
