All Blacks trio won't be rushed back for second Test, says captain Cane

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said there is no pressure on Will Jordan, David Havili and Jack Goodhue to return for Saturday's second Test against Ireland after all three missed the series opener due to Covid-19.

The trio were absent for the hosts' 42-19 win over the Irish in Auckland last weekend but trained on Tuesday ahead of the second match in the three-test series in Dunedin.

“There is absolutely no pressure from players, management, coaches or anyone for them to rush back,” Cane said.

“They were on a bike yesterday with some sort of heart-rate monitor measuring how they respond to exercise.

“So all the precautions are being taken there. The last thing anyone would want is to risk them getting long Covid-19.

“There's no pressure and they'll have a few boxes to tick during the week to even be available I think.”

The All Blacks camp was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak in the build-up to the first Test, with coach Ian Foster among those to Test positive.

Forward Sam Whitelock has already been ruled out of the second Test with a self-reported concussion while fellow lock Tupou Vaa'i will miss the game after a positive Covid-19 Test.

• England flanker Sam Underhill is in contention to start the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday with Tom Curry ruled out due to a concussion.

Underhill was not included in the squad for the 30-28 defeat in the opening match of the three-test series in Perth but defence coach Anthony Seibold said the Bath forward could make the starting 15 at the weekend.

Curry started at openside flanker at Perth Stadium but was withdrawn at halftime and replaced by Lewis Ludlam after taking a head knock.

“Sam missed out on selection for the first Test but he's competed really strongly to put him in the frame for the second Test,” Seibold said.

“Sam's work-rate on and off the ball are excellent. He's a really good defender, particularly with his chop tackles.

“He's played at a high level. He's had a disrupted year and only played one game in the Six Nations and missed out on selection for the first Test, but he'll be in the frame.”

Queensland native Seibold backed Eddie Jones and his coaching staff to raise England's performance levels at Lang Park, where Australia have won their last 10 matches.

“You think of all the experience that Eddie has had across over 20 years of international coaching, so he's seen it all,” he said.

“The coaching staff know what we need to do and the playing group are really clear on what we need to do ... It goes back to trying to narrow the focus, not trying to overcomplicate things. Try to simplify things.”

Seibold expected the Wallabies to receive great support in Brisbane but said that only added to England's motivation.

“What better opportunity is there than to make it 1-1 at the Suncorp, which Australia think of as their spiritual home,” he added. — Reuters