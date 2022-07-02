Uninspiring Boks stage comeback to beat spirited Wales at packed Loftus

The Springboks launched a spirited second-half comeback to narrowly beat an inspired Wales 32-29 in the first of three Test matches in front of a packed and raucous Loftus on Saturday.

Though the Boks emerged victors, it must be said that they were lucky to be on the right side of the score as their work was far from polished with most of the players committing elementary mistakes.

What was even more disappointing was that they gave this largely uninspiring performance in front of a Loftus that was packed to the rafters with almost 52,000 spectators.

This was an anticipated match as it was the first time Boks played in front of a full house since they won the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 but they looked completely disjointed.