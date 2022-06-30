Champions team want to dazzle against Azzurri, Stonehouse says

Chance for players to catch the eye of top coaches

By George Byron

The Carling Champions team want to spread the ball and treat spectators to a dazzling Barbarians-style rugby spectacle against Italy A at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, the SA team’s coach, Jimmy Stonehouse, said.



Fresh from guiding the Pumas to a historic Currie Cup win over Griquas, Stonehouse is plotting the Azzurri’s downfall in Gqeberha (kickoff 7.45pm) with a composite Currie Cup team selected by fans...