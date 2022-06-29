Sold out signs go up at Loftus for Springboks' clash against Wales

The sold out signs have gone up at Loftus Versfeld.

The Springboks take on Wales in the incoming series first Test and the stadium will host the biggest crowd for a sporting event in SA since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Bulls confirmed on their social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon that there are no more tickets available for the match that also heralds the start of the international season for the Boks.