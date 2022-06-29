Moerat, Louw in line for debut as Nienaber names Bok squad for Wales

“Franco also gives us options at loose forward and lock, so we look forward to seeing what this team can produce on Saturday.”

Nienaber was delighted to offer Moerat and Louw — both former Junior Springbok players who have made a consistent impact for their respective franchises over the last few seasons — an opportunity from the replacements bench.

“We have a fantastic crop of young players who have really been working hard at training and putting up their hands and it is pleasing for us as coaches to give Salmaan and Elrigh this opportunity.

“Salmaan was with us on our tour to the UK last season and despite being so young he brings a different sense of experience as a former Junior Springbok and SA Schools captain. Elrigh also featured in a World Rugby U-20 Championship and has been playing senior provincial rugby for a while.

“We have a plan for the season in terms of giving some of the young players a chance to show what they can do at international level, while at the same time taking stock of the seasoned campaigners and where they are in terms of their rugby.

“Unfortunately, with such a big squad there will always be a few unlucky players, but it is a fine balancing act to ensure we win Tests, build squad depth, and transform as a team in the way we play.

“This is a long season with the incoming series, Rugby Championship and year-end tour where we are also hoping to play a few SA ‘A’ games, while we are also looking further ahead to next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“That said, we are looking forward to seeing what Salmaan and Elrigh have to offer if they get the opportunity to take the field.”

Nienaber expects a tough Test against Wales, who he expects will to be a determined combination as they look to turn things about after a disappointing Six Nations.

“Wales have been training together for a few weeks and we have no doubt that they will give everything against us on Saturday.

“They are an experienced squad, and they have top class players, some of whom represented the British & Irish Lions last year, so we are expecting a hard grind of a Test.

“They have physical forwards and backs who spark something from nothing, so we need to deliver a quality performance to get our season off to a strong start.”

Springbok Team: 15 — Damian Willemse, 14 — Cheslin Kolbe, 13 — Damian de Allende, 12 — Lukhanyo Am, 11 — Makazole Mapimpi, 10 — Elton Jantjies, 9 — Faf de Klerk, 8 — Jasper Wiese, 7 — Franco Mostert, 6 — Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 — Lood de Jager, 4 — Eben Etzebeth, 3 — Frans Malherbe, 2 — Bongi Mbonambi, 1 — Ox Nché

Replacements: 16 — Malcolm Marx, 17 — Steven Kitshoff, 18 — Vincent Koch, 19 — Salmaan Moerat (uncapped), 20 — Elrigh Louw (uncapped), 21 — Kwagga Smith, 22 — Herschel Jantjies, 23 — Willie le Roux

