EP Elephants storm into first division final
EP’s Elephants charged into the Carling Currie First Division final when they beat the SWD Eagles 26-12 at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.
There were jubilant scenes at the end when EP coach Dumisani Mhani congratulated his players on a hard-fought win over the visitors from George...
