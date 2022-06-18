EP Elephants storm into first division final

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants charged into the Carling Currie First Division final when they beat the SWD Eagles 26-12 at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.



There were jubilant scenes at the end when EP coach Dumisani Mhani congratulated his players on a hard-fought win over the visitors from George...