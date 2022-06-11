Jacques Nienaber announces Springbok squad with a number of surprises

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has announced a squad of 43 players for the season that features the Incoming Series against Wales next month and the Rugby Championship and year-end tour later in the year.

In the squad, which has a number of surprises, Nienaber included eight uncapped players who were rewarded for performances but there is no place for veterans Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn.

A notable inclusion is that of Marcel Coetzee who has led the Bulls to a United Rugby Championship (URC) final against the Stormers in Cape Town next weekend.

The uncapped players are No 8 Evan Roos (Stormers), flank Elrigh Louw (Bulls), locks Ruan Nortje (Bulls) and Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), utility forward Deon Fourie (Stormers), fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), scrumhalf Grant Williams and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks).