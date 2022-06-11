CT All Stars beat Swallows to give promotion advantage to Tuks

Swallows defender Wandisile Letlabika handled inside the area in referee's optional time and Mdabuka coolly planted the ball home.

Despite their win All Stars finished at the bottom of the three-team log but did Tuks a huge favour as they now need to draw against Swallows in their last match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday to gain promotion to the top flight.

Swallows, who avoided straight relegation by finishing 15th in the Premiership, will have to beat Tuks on Wednesday to avoid relegation — two seasons after they were promoted.

Margeman's 53rd-minute strike came when Swallows were starting to panic after failing numerous times to beat Kyle Peters in Stars' goal.

Stars started this encounter already out of contention for promotion after they failed to win their first three matches.

A win or draw for Tuks against Swallows on Wednesday will mean they'll return to the top flight for the first time after they were relegated in the 2015-16 season.