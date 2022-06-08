‘Jake will have tricks up his sleeve’
Leinster coach expects Bulls to be formidable opponents in Dublin showdown
Shrewd Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is looking forward to tactical duel with opposite number Jake White who he says will have a few tricks up his sleeve when the Irish giants host the Bulls on Friday.
It will be a titanic struggle between the north and south with the star-studded teams carrying flags for both club and country in a blockbuster United Rugby Championship semifinal showdown in Dublin...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.