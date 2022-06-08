‘Jake will have tricks up his sleeve’

Leinster coach expects Bulls to be formidable opponents in Dublin showdown

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Shrewd Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is looking forward to tactical duel with opposite number Jake White who he says will have a few tricks up his sleeve when the Irish giants host the Bulls on Friday.



It will be a titanic struggle between the north and south with the star-studded teams carrying flags for both club and country in a blockbuster United Rugby Championship semifinal showdown in Dublin...