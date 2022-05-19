Banda’s booming boot gives Elephants edge, says Mhani

Fullback’s kicking prowess bodes well for clash with Falcons on Sunday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The hard work Elephants fullback Masixole Banda puts in to perfect his kicking on the training ground is paying rich dividends, EP head coach Dumisani Mhani says.



When EP beat the Leopards 34-31 in Potchefstroom, Banda’s booming boot gave the Elephants an edge when he converted all four of EP’s tries and kicked two penalties...