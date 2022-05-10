Bok machine being oiled to face fiery Welsh Dragons

The Springbok rugby machine is being oiled with precision as it gears up to face a Welsh side who will be breathing fire when they attempt to topple the world champions in their own backyard.



With fans being allowed back into stadiums it promises to be an emotional return to action for Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and his troops, who were forced to play all their home Tests in a Covid bubble in 2021...