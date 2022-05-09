Elephants looking good for top tier promotion, says Currie

EP facing tougher battle against Leopards on Saturday

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s foot-stamping Elephants have the potential to go all the way and clinch promotion to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division, Border Bulldogs coach Lumamba Currie predicts.



Currie made the observation after his hastily assembled team were thrashed 64-7 by the EP Elephants in a one-sided Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...