BREAKING | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC Eastern Cape chair

By Herald Reporter -

A bruising battle to lead the ANC in the Eastern Cape came to a head on Monday with Oscar Mabuyane securing a second term as the party's provincial chair.



Mabuyane and his former ally, Babalo Madikizela, went up against each other in an elective conference that was marred by claims of bogus delegates and manipulated membership...