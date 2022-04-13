Stormers have eye on Champions Cup, says Dobson

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



With his resurgent team riding the crest of a wave after a win over the Bulls, a berth in the money-spinning Heineken Champions Cup has become a reality for the Stormers, coach John Dobson says.



Thanks to their narrow 19-17 win over the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers have moved one point clear at the top of the SA conference...