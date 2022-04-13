IN PICS | Flood devastation and tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday visiting flooded parts of KwaZulu-Natal that have been battered by torrential rains since last weekend.

The president will travel to Clermont, Lindelani, Ntuzuma and Emawoti to meet affected families and inspect damage to infrastructure.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and police minister Bheki Cele will accompany Ramaphosa during his visit.

It is estimated 59 people have lost their lives and many are missing.