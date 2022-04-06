EP expect tough forward battle against Georgians, says Mhani
Bruising showdown expected at Madibaz Stadium on Thursday
EP are readying themselves for a tough scrum battle against a physical Georgian Black Lion combination at the Madibaz Stadium on Thursday, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani says.
Even though there are no Currie Cup promotion points on offer, a bruising showdown is on the cards as EP look to build momentum after beating the SWD Eagles in their opening game (kickoff 7pm)...
