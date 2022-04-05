No promotion points ruling will not affect EP’s prep, says Mhani

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Not having vital Currie Cup promotion points at stake will not influence EP’s preparations for Thursday’s match against Georgia’s Test feeder team Black Lion, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani says.



After a convincing victory over the SWD Eagles in their opening Currie Cup First Division game, EP want to continue building winning momentum when they face the Georgians at the Madibaz Stadium (kickoff 7pm)...