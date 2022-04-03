Elephants were hungry for opening win, new coach says
EP joint top of log after first day of play
Jubilant EP Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani said his team had been hungry for a win on the opening day of the season when they downed the SWD Eagles 36-15 in George on Friday night.
It was a perfect start for EP, who have set their sights on ending top of the Currie Cup First Division log and winning promotion to the Premier Division...
