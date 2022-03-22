Explosive Cannon rugby row video goes viral
EP’s president says he plans to vigorously defend charges brought against him by Saru
The explosive video which landed Maasdorp Cannon in hot water with SA Rugby bosses has gone viral with thousands of views and has been included in disciplinary evidence against EP’s outspoken president.
Cannon was elected EP president earlier in March at a fiery meeting during which SA Rugby observer Jannie Louw stormed out of the gathering after accusing Cannon of telling lies...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.