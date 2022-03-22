Explosive Cannon rugby row video goes viral

EP’s president says he plans to vigorously defend charges brought against him by Saru

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The explosive video which landed Maasdorp Cannon in hot water with SA Rugby bosses has gone viral with thousands of views and has been included in disciplinary evidence against EP’s outspoken president.



Cannon was elected EP president earlier in March at a fiery meeting during which SA Rugby observer Jannie Louw stormed out of the gathering after accusing Cannon of telling lies...