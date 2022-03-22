Another defeat for struggling Madibaz in Varsity Cup

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The struggling Madibaz rugby team remain in serious danger of being relegated from the top tier Varsity Cup after they slipped to a 24-9 defeat against the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in Gqeberha on Monday.



It was a fifth defeat in six outings for the Madibaz who are third from bottom on the log and facing an anxious time as they prepare for their final three league matches...