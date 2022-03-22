George police captain in court over evidence tampering

A George police captain appeared briefly in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning for allegedly tampering with evidence in connection with a business robbery on January 31.

Mzoli Crosby Mtabati, 53, has been out on bail of R1,000 since his arrest on Friday.

He is facing charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hala previously said the arrest came after a search-and-seizure operation at Mtabati’s office.

She said the search had led to the discovery of empty cartridges that had allegedly been removed from the crime scene.

“It is reported that on the day of the business robbery, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects.

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested the suspect after the team determined that the suspect had removed evidence from the scene,” Hala said.

The matter was postponed to April 25 for further investigation.

