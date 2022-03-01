Third defeat leaves Madibaz bottom of Varsity Cup log

Stakes raised as two teams to be relegated to lower tier Varsity Shield in 2022

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Madibaz are facing a battle to avoid relegation from the Varsity Cup after they were thrashed 60-26 by fellow strugglers the University of the Western Cape in Belville on Monday night.



It was a third consecutive defeat for the Gqeberha side, which left them rooted at the bottom of the log with just a point behind their name...