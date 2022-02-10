Rugby

EC Super 14 rugby heavyweights facing off in Kariega

Gardens looking to make home-ground advantage count against Old Selbornians in Group B

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
10 February 2022

All roads will lead to the Central Fields in Kariega when Group B heavyweight teams Gardens and Old Selbornians clash in the EC Super 14 tournament on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm).

It will be a make-or-break game for Gardens, who are looking to bounce back after a narrow 9-6 defeat against East London Police last week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Why is Nelson Mandela Bay’s water so brown?
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...

Most Read