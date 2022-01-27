EC Super 14 tourney gets thumbs-up

Relaunched competition gives club players a great platform to show off talent, says Elephants coach

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby tournament is providing club players throughout the region with a golden opportunity to showcase their talent, EP Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani says.



The tournament kicked off with a loud fanfare last Saturday, with big crowds watching matches in Gqeberha and East London...