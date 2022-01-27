Elephants, Madibaz to butt heads in training match

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The EP Elephants will charge back into action with a chukka-style training match against Varsity Cup outfit the Madibaz on Friday to fine tune their preparations for the Currie Cup First Division season.



Both sides are gearing up for what will be an important season as they bid to keep Gqeberha’s flag flying high on the SA rugby map...