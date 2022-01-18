Explosive runner Twum-Boafo training with EP Elephants

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Explosive former Southern Kings backline runner Josiah Twum-Boafo is training with the EP Elephants ahead of their Currie Cup First Division campaign, which kicks off on March 26.



Twum-Boafo, who was not named among EP’s original 34-man squad, could be a key player in the Elephants’ bid for promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...