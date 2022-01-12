Marutlulle will fine tune Bulls’ Currie Cup engine
Feisty former Southern Kings hooker Edgar Marutlulle has been given the job of fine-tuning the Bulls scrumming engine to ensure it is firing on all cylinders in the Carling Currie Cup.
The Loftus side kick off their Cup campaign on Friday with a testing trip to Mbombela to face the Pumas (kick-off 7pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.