Rugby

Marutlulle will fine tune Bulls’ Currie Cup engine

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
12 January 2022

Feisty former Southern Kings hooker Edgar Marutlulle has been given the job of fine-tuning the Bulls scrumming engine to ensure it is firing on all cylinders in the Carling Currie Cup.

The Loftus side kick off their Cup campaign on Friday with a testing trip to Mbombela to face the Pumas (kick-off 7pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read