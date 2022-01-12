Soccer

Chippa to play AmaTuks in first round of Nedbank Cup

Bay side up for challenge to compete for trophy and place in Caf Confederation series

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
12 January 2022

 

Chippa United will kick off their Nedbank Cup campaign away to GladAfrica side University of Pretoria, in the last 32 of the competition...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read