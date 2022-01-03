New EP Elephants coach may pick Div’s brain

Mhani convinced team has potential to win first division campaign

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



New Elephants mentor Dumisani Mhani is considering picking the brains of predecessor and friend Peter de Villiers on his experience of coaching in Gqeberha ahead of EP’s Currie Cup First Division campaign.



The pair worked together at the Southern Spears in 2005 but the team disbanded after they were denied entry into the Super 14 tournament...