New EP Elephants coach may pick Div’s brain
Mhani convinced team has potential to win first division campaign
New Elephants mentor Dumisani Mhani is considering picking the brains of predecessor and friend Peter de Villiers on his experience of coaching in Gqeberha ahead of EP’s Currie Cup First Division campaign.
The pair worked together at the Southern Spears in 2005 but the team disbanded after they were denied entry into the Super 14 tournament...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.