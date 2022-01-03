Rugby feast awaits with Currie Cup, URC kick-off

Two competitions overlap, but early start means conflicts should be minimal

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Rugby fans will be in seventh heaven for the next few months when the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup Premier Division overlap to provide a smorgasbord of delights for starving supporters.



The Currie Cup Premier Division kicks off on January 14 while the United Rugby Championship resumes with a series of SA derby matches involving the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks on January 22...