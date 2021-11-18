Bring it on, says De Allende

We’re ready for big battle against England at Twickenham, says Bok centre

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Grabbing opportunities with both hands and being ready for the next big moment in the game is vital if the Springboks want to scalp England at their Twickenham fortress on Saturday, centre Damian de Allende says.



De Allende said he and centre partner Lukhanyo Am would remain composed and ready to cover one another’s backs in the heat of battle in front of 82,000 fans in the London blockbuster...