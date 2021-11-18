Eskom working with ‘considerable coincidences’, probe launched: CEO

Referring to an incident at Matimba that led to the shutdown of units 1, 2 and 3, De Ruyter said: “We have difficulty in believing that this is entirely coincidental, so we have dispatched the forensic team to site. They will be investigating.”

“We will also be deploying additional security to the site to ensure that we can protect our assets.

“When you have the simultaneous units trip like this, it certainly does arouse suspicions.”

He said they have no hard evidence of sabotage at the this stage but it’s “certainly coincidental” that these incidents have taken place at the time they did.

De Ruyter said they are also investigating an incident at the Lethabo unit on Wednesday night. He said the incident could have led to the unit shutting down too as a tower collapsed into another line, disrupting the coal supply into the station.

“We are investigating. The consequences of this disruption would have been that after about six hours Lethabo would have run out of coal and would then have to shut down.” He said a third supply was devised from the Free State and supply was restored in the morning.

“It’s quite an interesting incident, a tower collapsing immediately prior to peak in such a way as to render both lines inoperable and taking out that double redundancy,” he said.